Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Injured New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees believes he can beat the six-to-eight week timetable he has been given to recover after tearing a thumb ligament.

Brees sustained the injury after slamming his hand into star defender Aaron Donald during the Saints' Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He had surgery Sept. 18 in Los Angeles.

"As far as the timetable for getting back though, they say six-to-eight weeks. I think I can beat that, but I'm just gonna take it one week at a time and see how things go," Brees told WWL Radio Wednesday.

Brees also said he had an internal brace inserted during the surgery. Surgeons installed a piece of tape on top of the ligament repair that will allow Brees to begin the rehab process earlier and "fast-tracks" the recovery, the quarterback said.

The 12-time Pro Bowler has completed 72.9 percent of his throws for 408 yards, two scores and two interceptions this season before leaving in the first quarter of the Week 2 loss. Teddy Bridgewater started at quarterback during the Saints' Week 3 win against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. Bridgewater completed 19 of 27 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

"Experience is life's best philosopher," Bridgewater told reporters Wednesday. "The more you can get that experience in a game-like atmosphere, the more you can learn from those situations to try to improve your game."

Bridgewater will start his second game of the season when the Saints host the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.