New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley won't need ankle surgery

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley won't need surgery on his injured ankle and will avoid a trip to the injured reserve list, the team announced Thursday.

Dr. Robert Anderson examined Barkley, who was seeking a second opinion, Wednesday in Green Bay, Wisc. League sources told NFL Media that TightRope surgery had been one option, but Anderson recommended no surgery.

"Saquon got his second opinion," Giants head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Thursday. "He's obviously consulted with Dr. O'Malley and Dr. Anderson. I guess it's been determined we'll just rehab him and get him ready to go and we'll see how that plays out.

"Obviously, as coaches, we have a short time horizon, so he won't be available this week, but we'll just see when he is. I don't want to put any time frame on how long it will take him to come back."

Barkley told reporters after Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that he suffered a high ankle sprain in the same right ankle during his freshman season at Penn State. He returned after missing only two games that year.

Without requiring surgery, Barkley is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks, according to NFL Media. Third-year pro Wayne Gallman will replace him in the Giants' starting lineup.