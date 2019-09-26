NFL owners seeking 17-game schedule, drop 18-game proposal

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (pictured) and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones are leading the way to push through a new collective bargaining agreement at some point this season. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- As talks progress for a new collective bargaining agreement between the league and the players' union, NFL owners have proposed an expanded regular season.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Thursday that owners are seeking to expand the regular season to 17 games, which could eliminate preseason contests. The NFL has also dropped a proposal for an 18-game season as it turns its focus to a 17-game schedule.

Currently, the NFL Players Association is not interested in expanding the regular season without a significant boost in its share of the revenue, according to ESPN. The league's current schedule consists of four preseason games and 16 regular-season matchups for each team.

NFL owners previously imposed the beginning of this season as a deadline for a new collective bargaining agreement. According to ESPN, even though the season is underway without a new CBA, both sides believe that important ground has been covered and a deal is closer.

There are 18 months remaining on the current 10-year collective bargaining agreement. NFL owners and the players' union believe that the CBA has a strong chance of being completed this season, according to ESPN.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones are leading the charge to push through a new CBA at some point this season, according to ESPN. The current collective bargaining agreement is set to expire after the 2020 season.