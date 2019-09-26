Green Bay Packers RB Jamaal Williams carted off vs. Eagles

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams was ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles following a big hit by defensive lineman Derek Barnett.

Williams was taken off the field on a stretcher in the first quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Barnett. The Packers announced the tailback is being evaluated for head and neck injuries, and he has feeling and movement in all of his extremities.

The third-year pro was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for further evaluation, according to Thursday night's broadcast.

Williams was injured on the Packers' first play of the game, which was a screen pass. The running back was stood up at the line of scrimmage by a group of Eagles defenders when Barnett arrived late and appeared to deliver a helmet-to-helmet hit on Williams after officials had blown the play dead.

Williams raised his left arm and gave a thumbs-up to the Lambeau Field crowd as he was taken to the locker room. Barnett was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play, but was not ejected.

The Eagles held a 21-20 halftime lead over the Packers.