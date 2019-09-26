Antonio Brown hints at NFL return, takes shots at Eric Weddle

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown previously said he wouldn't play in the NFL again due to guaranteed money being taken away from him. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Less than a week after declaring on social media that he was walking away from the league, former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown hinted at a possible return to the NFL.

Brown sent out a tweet Thursday that said, "I'm still the best why stop now." He followed it with a suggestion that he might become part of a fourth NFL team this year and referenced a song from rapper Lil Wayne: "The game need me I'm like test answers."

Brown, who previously said on social media that he wouldn't play in the NFL anymore, announced Monday that he was enrolling in online classes at Central Michigan. He attended the university for three years before declaring for the NFL Draft.

After teasing a potential return to the league, Brown took shots at Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle.

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate responded to Brown's tweet that referenced Lil Wayne. Tate, who appeared confused as to what the message meant, responded with, "What???"

U don't listen to that lil Wayne squad up clearly Over ya head https://t.co/Rm7plQyXz8— AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Weddle replied to Tate's tweet and said "Def don't," indicating that he believes the NFL doesn't need Brown in it. After a Twitter user told Weddle he "can't guard" Brown, the veteran defensive back said he doesn't need to because Brown isn't on an NFL roster.

Weddle's shots led to a quick response from Brown, which ended with the wideout posting a picture of himself hitting the safety with a stiff arm.

The Patriots released Brown, who has been accused of sexual assault and sexual misconduct by two different women, on Friday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Brown has denied the allegations brought against him. The NFL is currently conducting an investigation into the accusations.

During a podcast episode with Warren Sapp published Wednesday, Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, indicated the veteran wide receiver wants to continue playing in the NFL.