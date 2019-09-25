Tim Tebow practices wedding dance with fiancee Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Tim Tebow spent the 2019 Minor League Baseball season with Triple-A Syracuse. File Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow recently prepared for his upcoming wedding to former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters by practicing for the couple's first dance.

Tebow and Nel-Peters posted footage from the dance Tuesday on social media. Tebow -- now a Minor League Baseball player for the New York Mets -- proposed to Nel-Peters in January on his family farm near Jacksonville, Fla. He presented her with a 7.25-carat solitaire ring during the proposal.

On Tuesday, the couple paced around a back porch, dancing to Frank Sinatra's The Way You Look Tonight. Tebow joked about his dancing skills.

"'Cha-cha Slide' is pretty tough," Tebow wrote for the caption on a video of the dance on social media. "No Days Off. [Nel-Peters], how am I doing?"

"Getting better ... One step at a time," Nel-Peters responded.

Nel-Peters also posted a photo of the dance, noting the sweat on Tebow's shirt as a sign of his hard work.

"Tim is clearly taking it seriously by the look of his shirt," Nel-Peters wrote.

RELATED Mets send Tim Tebow to minor league camp

Tebow and Nel-Peters, 24, have not revealed a wedding date, but Nel-Peters posted photos from her bachelorette party in September in New York City. The couple told People in March they are considering a destination wedding.

Tebow, 32, was released by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 before joining the Mets organization. He hit .163 with four home runs and 10 doubles in 77 games this season for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets.