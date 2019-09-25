Seattle Seahawks sign TE Luke Willson following Nick Vannett trade

Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson (82) spent the first five seasons of his NFL career in Seattle. He signed in Detroit last season. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks signed free-agent tight end Luke Willson after trading away Nick Vannett to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Seahawks announced Wednesday that the team agreed to terms with Willson. Seattle agreed to trade Vannett to the Steelers on Tuesday for a fifth-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Seattle selected Willson in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Rice. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Seahawks, catching 89 passes for 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Willson signed with the Detroit Lions last season and had a lackluster campaign, recording 13 receptions for only 87 yards and no scores in 14 regular-season games.

After leaving the Lions, Willson spent the off-season with the Oakland Raiders. He failed to make the team's final roster.

Willson is expected to provide veteran depth behind second-year tight end Will Dissly, who has emerged as one of Russell Wilson's favorite targets. In three games this season, he has registered 12 catches for 124 yards and three touchdowns.

The Seahawks (2-1) will play the Arizona Cardinals (0-2-1) in an NFC West showdown Sunday.