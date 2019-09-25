New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman returns to practice

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman sustained a rib injury during Sunday's game against the New York Jets. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman returned to practice Wednesday after being knocked out of the team's Week 3 win over the New York Jets.

Edelman was back on the practice field and was listed as limited with a chest injury, according to the team's official injury report. The wideout suffered a rib injury during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jets and didn't return after halftime.

League sources told NFL Media that Edelman underwent X-rays after the game, which came back negative.

"Jules is crazy, though," Patriots safety Devin McCourty told reporters Wednesday. "He's one of the toughest guys I've ever played with, so you never count him out. I mean, he was saying that Sunday. He was saying he's going to get as good as he can and do whatever he has to do, so I'm not surprised by anything he does."

With Edelman returning to practice early in the week, the expectation is the veteran receiver will play in the Patriots' (3-0) upcoming matchup against the undefeated Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Through three games this season, Edelman has recorded 17 receptions for 196 yards and one touchdown.