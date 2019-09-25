Los Angeles Chargers' Melvin Gordon to report Thursday, end holdout

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will report Thursday but isn't expected to play in the team's Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, who was holding out for an improved contract, is planning to end his 64-day holdout.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Wednesday that Gordon contacted the team and informed them he will report Thursday. The Pro Bowl tailback won't play in the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, but is planning to be back in the mix with his teammates, according to NFL Media.

Despite ending his holdout earlier than expected, Gordon expects this season will be his final with the Chargers, according to ESPN.

Gordon began his holdout in training camp and it carried on through the first three weeks of the season. He is scheduled to make about $5.6 million in base salary in 2019, the last year of his current rookie contract.

RELATED Chargers RB Melvin Gordon expected back between Week 6 and Week 8

The Chargers are expected to apply for a two-week roster exemption to give the team time to determine whether Gordon is in playing shape, according to ESPN.

"I don't think you just walk in camp and just play right away without going through any practice," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Wednesday. "You can run and do all the drills you want, but it's hard to simulate real football."

Under the league's collective bargaining agreement, Gordon can be fined up to $30,000 per day and about $330,000 per game for preseason and regular-season contests that he has missed. According to ESPN, the Chargers will seek to collect that money, a total that could reach $2.5 million.

RELATED Chargers RB Melvin Gordon holding out during training camp

Austin Ekeler has started in place of Gordon, recording 160 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.