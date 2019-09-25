New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (L) had at least 100 receiving yards and a score in two of his first three games this season. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Evan Engram, Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce, Will Dissly and Zach Ertz top my Week 4 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2019.

Austin Hooper, Greg Olsen, Darren Waller, Delanie Walker and Eric Ebron round out my top-10 options for Week 4.

If you are in a league that requires starting a tight end, other great options are available this week. Take a look at my top add/drops for Week 4. My top 20 rankings can help you decide between two options to add to your starting lineup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram is my top tight end for Week 4. Engram eclipsed 100 receiving yards and a score in two of his first three games this season. I expect Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to target Engram a lot in Week 4 against the Washington Redskins, a defense that has allowed three touchdown passes in each of their three games this season. Jones should have multiple scores in this NFC East clash and one is likely to go to Engram.

Seattle Seahawks playmaker Will Dissly is my No. 4 tight end this week. The Seahawks are facing the Arizona Cardinals, a unit that has allowed the most touchdowns and fantasy points to tight ends this season. Dissly has been very involved in the Seahawks' game plan in the last two games, securing 11 catches for 112 yards and three scores. Start Dissly if your league requires starting tight ends.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Austin Hooper is my No. 6 tight end this week. The Atlanta Falcons pass-catcher had at least four catches in each of his first three games this season. Hooper also had two touchdowns in Week 3. Look for the Falcons to target Hooper again in Week 4 against a Tennessee Titans unit allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Darren Waller has been a breakout player for the Oakland Raiders this year. He is my No. 8 tight end in Week 4 as the Raiders face the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends and Waller leads all tight ends with 26 catches in 2019. Expect another big day from Waller against the Colts.

LONGSHOTS

Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron lands at No. 10 in my Week 4 rankings. Ebron has just one touchdown this season but I expect him to become more and more involved in the Colts' offense as the season progresses. This matchup is a great chance for the Colts tight end to show off his skills. The Raiders have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2019. Ebron is a streaming starter.

Tyler Eifert is a dart-throw start for Week 4 in tight end leagues. The Cincinnati Bengals pass-catcher had just one catch in Week 3 but should see more targets against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that has allowed two scores to the position through three weeks. I expect the Bengals to target Eifert in the red zone, but you should only start him if you are desperate at the position.

Week 4 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. WAS

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. CLE

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at DET

4. Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks at ARI

5. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles at GB

6. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons vs. TEN

7. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers at HOU

8. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders at IND

9. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans at ATL

10. Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts vs. OAK

11. Vernon Davis, Washington Redskins at NYG

12. Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys at NO

13. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs. KC

14. O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at LAR

15. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints vs. DAL

16. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings at CHI

17. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers vs. PHI

18. Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals at PIT

19. Trey Burton, Chicago Bears vs. MIN

20. Jordan Akins, Houston Texans vs. CAR