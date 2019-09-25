Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler, Ezekiel Elliott, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram top my Week 4 fantasy football running back rankings for 2019.

Marlon Mack, Dalvin Cook, James Conner, Derrick Henry and Joe Mixon round out my top 10 options for Week 4.

Saquon Barkley owners are in trouble after the New York Giants running back went down with an ankle injury in Week 3. Several other star running backs are struggling to get going in 2019. If you need help at the position, check out my add/drops article for Week 4. Try to find players who will be on the field for a lot of snaps and are highly involved in their respective offenses when deciding on starting options for your lineup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 30 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Austin Ekeler was expected to be a backup this season before Los Angeles Chargers star running back Melvin Gordon elected to holdout for a new contract. Ekeler is now a top-10 fantasy football running back. He is my No. 1 option this week as he faces the Miami Dolphins, a unit that has allowed the most rushing yards and fantasy points to opposing running backs. Ekeler should have a lot of usage in this matchup, regardless of the score. The Chargers' emerging star has four touchdowns and is averaging more than 122 yards from scrimmage per game entering Week 4.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner got off to a hot start in 2018, but has yet to get going in 2019. Conner has just one touchdown and has yet to eclipse 65 yards from scrimmage in a game this season. I think he gets back on track in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals have allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs through three weeks. Conner also had two big games against the Bengals in 2018. He is my No. 8 running back for Week 4, landing in RB1 territory.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is my No. 12 option for Week 4. The Jaguars are facing the Denver Broncos, a unit that has allowed a league-high five rushing touchdowns to the position in 2019. The Broncos haven't allowed more than 100 yards from scrimmage to a running back since Week 1, but I think Fournette can do that in this matchup. He is a low-end RB1 in deeper leagues and an RB2 in smaller leagues in this matchup.

Oakland Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs is my No. 17 running back. Jacobs is a solid RB2 option in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts, a defense allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs in 2019. Jacobs had a great start to the season before running into a strong Minnesota Vikings defensive front in Week 3. I expect a rebound here from the Raiders running back.

LONGSHOTS

Philadelphia Eagles rookie Miles Sanders is my No. 26 running back for Week 4. I see Sanders as a solid flex option or an RB2 in deeper leagues, especially in points per reception formats. The Eagles face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. The Packers have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs through three weeks. Green Bay had a very strong showing against the run in Week 1, but has since allowed back-to-back big games from Dalvin Cook and Phillip Lindsay. I expect the Eagles to use Sanders as a runner and pass-catcher in this prime-time matchup. Sanders piled up a season-high 126 yards from scrimmage on 15 touches in Week 3. I expect another big yardage total.

Washington Redskins veteran Chris Thompson is another solid flex option or RB2 consideration in Week 4. I have Thompson as my No. 27 running back as the Redskins face the New York Giants. The Giants allowed more than 120 yards from scrimmage from Ronald Jones in Week 3. I see a similar game script for the Redskins in Week 4. New York enters this matchup allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs. Start Thompson as a bye-week option or if you are streaming running backs.

Week 4 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers at MIA

2. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at NO

3. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at HOU

4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. DAL

5. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens vs. CLE

6. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts vs. OAK

7. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at CHI

8. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CIN

9. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at ATL

10. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals at PIT

11. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams vs. TB

12. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars at DEN

13. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at BAL

14. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks at ARI

15. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals vs. SEA

16. LeSean McCoy, Kansas City Chiefs at DET

17. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders at IND

18. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. PHI

19. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons vs. TEN

20. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos vs. JAX

21. Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions vs. KC

22. Sony Michel, New England Patriots at BUF

23. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. MIN

24. Wayne Gallman, New York Giants vs. WAS

25. Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at LAR

26. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles at GB

27. Chris Thompson, Washington Redskins at NYG

28. Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots at BUF

29. Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs at DET

30. Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans vs. CAR