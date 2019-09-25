Fantasy football: Week 4 quarterback rankings

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has completed 74.5 percent of his throws for 920 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Jared Goff and Philip Rivers top my Week 4 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2019.

Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz and Daniel Jones round out my top-10 options for Week 4.

If you don't have a top quarterback option, take a look at my add/drops article for Week 4. There are also two teams with byes this week, but there are several capable gunslingers with great matchups who should be on your streaming radar.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott continued his stellar 2019 campaign with two touchdown passes and a rushing score in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins. This week the Cowboys battle the New Orleans Saints. Prescott is my No. 1 option at quarterback for Week 4. The Saints have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks so far this season. Look for a huge game from Prescott on Sunday Night Football in New Orleans.

Los Angeles Chargers veteran Philip Rivers is my No. 5 quarterback this week. Rivers' Chargers travel for a Sunday clash against the Miami Dolphins. I expect Chargers running back Austin Ekeler to do a lot of damage in this one, but mostly through the air. Rivers should have at least two touchdown passes against this unit, which has allowed a league-high 10 passing scores through three weeks.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Rookie Daniel Jones comes in at No. 10 in my rankings. The New York Giants quarterback accounted for four touchdowns in his NFL debut last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This week he battles a Washington Redskins defense tied for allowing the second-most touchdown passes to opposing quarterbacks. Jones is a solid streaming option if you are in need of a quarterback for Week 4 and beyond.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen is my No. 12 option for Week 4, but should only be used if you are desperate. The Panthers face the Houston Texans, a unit that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Allen scorched the Arizona Cardinals for four passing scores in Week 3 and has a shot for multiple touchdown passes again in Week 4. He is a QB1 in deeper leagues due to the matchup.

LONGSHOTS

Washington Redskins veteran Case Keenum is my No. 15 quarterback for Week 4, landing in QB1 territory in deeper leagues. Keenum had at least two touchdowns passes in each of his first three games this season. He is facing the New York Giants in Week 4. The Giants have allowed stellar fantasy football performances to each of the three quarterback they have faced this season and have allowed a league-high 1,038 passing yards. Start Keenum as a bye-week replacement.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett is quietly having a great start to 2019, completing 71.7 percent of his throws for 646 yards, seven scores and just one interception. He is a solid streaming option for Week 4 with a matchup against the Oakland Raiders, a unit allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Brissett is my No. 16 option for Week 4 and should be added to your team if you don't have a backup quarterback for a future bye week.

Week 4 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at NO

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at DET

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. CLE

4. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams vs. TB

5. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers at MIA

6. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at ARI

7. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. PHI

8. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. CAR

9. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles at GB

10. Daniel Jones, New York Giants vs. WAS

11. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. TEN

12. Kyle Allen, Carolina Panthers at HOU

13. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions vs. KC

14. Tom Brady, New England Patriots at BUF

15. Case Keenum, Washington Redskins at NYG

16. Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts vs. OAK

17. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals at PIT

18. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns at BAL

19. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. SEA

20. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at LAR