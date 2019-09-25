Eagles' Nelson Agholor invites Philadelphia critic to game after slight

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor scored two touchdowns after a drop and a fumble in the first half of his team's loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday in Philadelphia. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor is inviting one of his critics to the team's next home game after the Philadelphia man called him out during a recent fire rescue.

Hakim Laws -- a former firefighter and Army veteran -- helped rescue trapped occupants of a building during a fire Monday in Philadelphia. Laws caught a baby that was thrown from the building during the dramatic rescue. He referenced the Eagles star during an interview with NBC 10 after the heroic sequence.

"My man just started throwing babies out the window and we was catching them, unlike Agholor and his mishaps, I'd like to put that out there," Laws said.

Laws' interview went viral on social media and caught Agholor's attention. The Eagles pass-catcher retweeted an ESPN link to the interview.

"Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game," Agholor tweeted. "Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him."

Agholor, 26, had a drop and fumble in the first half before rebounding with two scores in the second half of the Eagles' 27-24 loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday in Philadelphia. The No. 20 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft has two drops this season. He had three drops in 2018. There are three players tied with a league-high four drops in 2019. Cleveland Browns star Jarvis Landry led the NFL with 11 drops in 2018.

The Eagles face the Green Bay Packers Thursday in Green Bay. Philadelphia returns home for a matchup against the New York Jets at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday, Oct. 6 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Agholor has 18 catches for 168 yards and three scores this season.

"In my mind, I'm trying to eliminate bad plays," Agholor told reporters Sunday. "I think good plays are going to come. I think I'm gifted. I'm coached well. I'm put in a great position. But in terms of making mistakes, it can't happen."