Agent: Antonio Brown wants to play in NFL, teams interested

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown was released by the Patriots on Friday. He was accused of sexual assault and sexual misconduct by two different women. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Drew Rosenhaus, the agent of former New England Patriots star Antonio Brown, believes the wide receiver wants to keep playing in the NFL.

In a podcast episode published Wednesday with Warren Sapp, Rosenhaus said, "I believe that Antonio wants to continue his career in the NFL.

"I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what's going on with the NFL," Rosenhaus told Sapp. "Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career."

The Patriots released Brown, who has been accused of sexual assault and sexual misconduct by two different women, on Friday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Brown has denied the allegations brought against him. The NFL is currently conducting an investigation into the accusations.

"It's a very difficult time for him, not playing," Rosenhaus said. "We expected him to be playing against the [New York] Jets on Sunday, so it's tough for someone who loves the game not to be playing right now, and the hope is that we'll cooperate with the NFL in its investigation and get him back with a team to continue this tremendous career he's had."

Brown, who previously said on social media that he wouldn't play in the NFL anymore, announced Monday that he was enrolling in online classes at Central Michigan. He attended the university for three years before declaring for the NFL.