Seattle Seahawks to trade TE Nick Vannett to Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett (81) has caught four passes for 38 yards on five targets this season. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing a trade to send fourth-year tight end Nick Vannett to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Tuesday that the Seahawks are acquiring a 2020 fifth-round draft pick from the Steelers in the trade.

Steelers starting tight end Vance McDonald suffered a shoulder injury early in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. According to ESPN, his shoulder was in a sling Tuesday but he isn't expected to be sidelined for a significant amount of time.

With McDonald's status for the Steelers' Week 4 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in question, the team opted to reach a deal for Vannett. He will join a tight end group in Pittsburgh that consists of Xavier Grimble, Zach Gentry and Alize Mack.

The Seahawks selected Vannett in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Vannett, who has served as the Seahawks' No. 2 tight end this season behind Will Dissly, has caught four passes on five targets for 38 yards in three games this year.