Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Week 3 of the NFL season featured several breakout fantasy football performances, proving that you can always add players off the waiver wire to help you win a weekly matchup.

I have added some of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard size leagues.

Even if you aren't targeting a player to use immediately, you should also be thinking about long-term value when scanning your waiver wire for potential pickups.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 4:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Daniel Jones; RB | Wayne Gallman, Alexander Mattison; WR | Preston Williams, D.J. Chark; TE | Will Dissly; D/ST | Atlanta Falcons; K | Aldrick Rosas

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Kyle Allen; RB | Jamaal Williams, Darrel Williams, Rex Burkhead; WR | Golden Tate; TE | Benjamin Watson; D/ST | New York Giants

TOP DROPS

QB | Cam Newton; RB | Darwin Thompson; WR | Antonio Brown; TE | Jack Doyle

QUARTERBACK

Daniel Jones had a spectacular NFL debut for what previously appeared to be a stagnant New York Giants offense, with the exception of Saquon Barkley. Jones should be added as a season-long option if you are streaming quarterbacks after an injury to your previous starter. Jones showed terrific athletic ability by rushing for two scores in Week 3, in addition to two passing touchdowns and 336 passing yards. He had 36 attempts in the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but could see even more opportunities with Barkley now out of the lineup due to an ankle injury. Jones faces the Washington Redskins in Week 4, a unit that just allowed three touchdown passes to Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The Giants also get wide receiver Golden Tate back from a suspension in Week 5. Jones has the makings of a starting, yet matchup-depended, quarterback option down the stretch.

RUNNING BACK

Wayne Gallman is another New York Giants player you should consider adding to your roster. The Giants running back is in line for a much larger workload with starter Saquon Barkley out for up to two months with an ankle injury. Gallman will be one of the top waiver wire additions for Week 4, but I wouldn't spend a huge chunk of my budget to get him. He is likely a depth option at best and only worth starting in great matchups until Barkley returns.

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison is worth picking up even if you don't have Dalvin Cook on your fantasy team. Mattison had his largest workload of the season in Week 3, picking up 58 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries against the Oakland Raiders. The Vikings appear determined to be a run-dominant offense in 2019, led by Cook. While Cook has been one of the most explosive running backs in football through three weeks, he does have injury history. I like Mattison as a lottery-ticket type of addition for your bench, but he could hold standalone value if he continues to see at least 10 weekly carries.

WIDE RECEIVER

Preston Williams might be the lone bright spot for the Miami Dolphins so far this season. The undrafted rookie wide receiver had a touchdown in his first game of the season. He had at least 60 receiving yards and four catches in each of his last two games. Williams also appears to have a better connection with new Dolphins starting quarterback Josh Rosen than he did with Ryan Fitzpatrick. Add Williams to your bench as a bye-week replacement or injury fill-in if you are needy at wide receiver.

TIGHT END

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly has three touchdowns in his last two games. He hauled in six grabs for 62 yards and a score in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints and appears to be an established TE1 option in leagues that require starting the position. Dissly is a great add if you are struggling at tight end. He has 11 catches over his last two games and should have a chance to score again in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals, a unit that has already allowed the most yards (348), touchdowns (five) and fantasy points to opposing tight ends.