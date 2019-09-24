Bears WR Taylor Gabriel catches 3 TDs in MNF win over Redskins

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) completed 25 of 31 passes for 231 yards, three scores and an interception in a win against the Washington Redskins Monday in Landover, Md. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw three second quarter touchdowns to Taylor Gabriel during a 31-15 win over the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football.

Gabriel left the game with a concussion in the second half at FedExField in Landover, Md. The Bears wide receiver finished the game with six catches for 75 yards, in addition to his touchdown trio. Trubisky completed 25 of 31 passes for 231 yards, three scores and one interception.

"It was big for our offense just to get going tonight, our defense did a great job creating turnovers and getting the ball for us," Trubisky told reporters. "I think we are just better in situational football, scoring before half is always big, we were better on third down. Executing on offense is what allowed us to go down and score."

Chicago (2-1) forced five Washington (0-3) turnovers in the win.

"It's really impressive in three straight games in a row now where they are coming up [with turnovers]," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "Today, turnovers, you know, and a touchdown. Anytime you have five turnovers and you only turn the ball over one time -- that's a plus-four ratio -- you're gonna win a lot of football games that way. I don't care what the other stats are, you're going to win."

The Bears began the clash with a punt before picking off Redskins quarterback Case Keenum on the next drive. Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix returned the interception for a 37-yard touchdown. The Bears went up 14-0 on their first drive of the second quarter as Trubisky capped an 11-play, 58-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel.

Bears defender Khalil Mack sacked Keenum on the Redskins' next drive, forcing a fumble. The Bears took over at the Washington 11 yard line and scored three plays later when Trubisky found Gabriel on a 1-yard touchdown throw.

Chicago picked off Keenum for a second time on Washington's next drive, and the Bears went on a 9-play, 73-yard drive that ended with a 36-yard touchdown strike from Trubisky to Gabriel. Chicago took a 28-3 lead into the half after Washington scored a 35-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins.

Keenum threw his third interception of the game on the Redskins' first drive of the second half, but connected with Terry McLaurin on a 15-yard scoring toss on Washington's next possession. Redskins cornerback Josh Norman then intercepted Trubisky on the Bears' next drive and Washington closed the deficit to 13 points with a 12-play, 92-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Keenum to Paul Richardson.

Bears kicker Eddy Piniero hit a 38-yard field goal on Chicago's final drive of the game.

Mack recorded two sacks and two forced fumbles in the win and Clinton-Dix caught two interceptions. Keenum completed 30 of 43 passes for 332 yards, two scores and three interceptions for the Redskins, but lost two fumbles.

"Everybody caught a little bit of [the turnovers] tonight, Ha Ha especially," Mack said. "It is very contagious. Everybody is always thinking about the football and it is one of the things we practice throughout the week -- taking it away and scoring. And we were able to get into the end zone today."

The Redskins next face the New York Giants in an NFC East clash at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Bears host the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North affair at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

"We have to stick together and that's all we can do," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. "We're in this together and nobody wants to be in the position that we're in. This is the National Football League; teams win and lose every week. We happen to have lost our first three, by three very good football teams.

"We have a lot of very good guys on offense that have never played together before until these past three games. We have some talent. We just have to coach them up better, play better, be more balanced and protect the football."