Atlanta Falcons place S Keanu Neal on IR, promote Jamal Carter

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) suffered a major Achilles injury during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons officially placed Pro Bowl safety Keanu Neal on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

The Falcons promoted safety Jamal Carter from the practice squad in a corresponding roster move, according to the team.

Neal suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Late in the second quarter, the 24-year-old defensive back was covering Colts tight end Eric Ebron in the end zone. As Ebron ran his route, Neal stumbled to the ground and became visibly distraught.

Neal threw his helmet in frustration after he went down without contact, which prompted officials to flag him for unsportsmanlike conduct. He was carted off the field after indicating to Falcons trainers that he suffered a lower leg injury.

It marked the second major injury for the University of Florida product. During Atlanta's 2018 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, Neal sustained a season-ending ACL injury.

"I'm heartbroken for him," Falcons head coach Dan Quinn told reporters. "I love the guy. We'll miss him tremendously, but he'll miss it even more. This dude loves football. He'll bounce back."

Carter, 25, joined the Falcons' practice squad after spending the preseason with the Denver Broncos. He signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent out of Miami in 2017.

In addition to placing Neal on IR and promoting Carter, the Falcons waived punter Matt Wile, signed offensive lineman John Wetzel to the active roster and signed tight end Carson Meier to the practice squad.