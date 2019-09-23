Giants RB Saquon Barkley out for up to two months with ankle injury

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has 237 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries this season. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Star running back Saquon Barkley could miss several weeks of action after injuring his ankle during the New York Giants' Week 3 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barkley had an MRI on Monday, which revealed a high ankle sprain. Sources told NFL Network Barkley will miss four to six weeks due to the injury. Sources told ESPN and SNY Barkley could miss up to eight weeks.

"We just have to see," Giants coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Monday when asked about Barkley's timeline to return.

Barkley sustained the ankle injury in the second quarter of the 32-31 victory Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. He had 10 yards on eight carries before exiting the game. Barkley sported a walking boot and crutches while standing on the sideline for the second half of the contest.

The 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year had a league-high 2,028 yards from scrimmage and 15 scores in 16 starts for the Giants in 2018. Barkley has 311 yards from scrimmage and one score through three games this season.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft told reporters he had an X-ray Sunday, but "nothing was wrong" with the ankle after the scan.

"I don't really know too much about it," Barkley said. "I've never really been hurt before, I guess I got hurt my freshman year in college. Whatever it is, I promise you I'm coming back 10 times better and I'm going to try return as quickly as possible, whenever it is to heal so I can get back to help my team compete, that's what I'm going to try to do."

Quarterback Daniel Jones led the Giants' rushing attack in the absence of Barkley, 28 yards on four carries carries against the Buccaneers. Jones -- who was making his first career start -- also rushed for two touchdowns.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard had two carries for 21 yards in the win.

"I think we were certainly confident in who we are as a team, I think we have a number of playmakers," Jones said. "Obviously [Barkley] is a huge piece of that, there is no doubt about it.

"We had guys step up and make plays which I think shows the versatility of this team. No doubt he is a huge piece of it."

The Giants have a Week 11 bye, which would give Barkley eight weeks to recover and enable him to return for the final six games of the season.

Wayne Gallman is listed as the team's second-string running back. He had 13 yards on five carries in Week 3 and has 30 yards and a score on the season. Gallman had 176 yards and a score on 51 carries in 2018. He had a career-high 476 yards on 111 carries during his rookie campaign in 2017.

The Giants host the Washington Redskins at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.