Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns in a dominant win against Miami University Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Fields also had two rushing touchdowns in the victory. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Clemson is the No. 1 team and Notre Dame sits at No. 9 in the UPI top 25 college football rankings for Week 5.

The Tigers moved to 4-0 with a dominant 52-10 victory against Charlotte Saturday in South Carolina. Clemson hasn't lost a regular season game since Oct. 13, 2017. The Tigers last loss overall came that same season to Alabama in the National Championship. The defending champions earned their revenge on the Crimson Tide in January and look to run the table for another undefeated season in 2019.

Alabama (4-0) also remains undefeated after a 49-7 win against Southern Mississippi. The Crimson Tide have yet to play a ranked opponent this season and have scored at least 42 points in each of their first four games of 2019. They sit at No. 3 in the UPI top 25. Georgia is up to No. 2 after holding off No. 9 Notre Dame.

Ohio State and LSU round out the top five in our rankings.

1. Clemson (4-0) beat Charlotte (2-2) 52-10

2. Georgia (4-0) beat Notre Dame (2-1) 23-17

3. Alabama (4-0) beat Southern Mississippi (2-2) 49-7

4. Ohio State (4-0) beat Miami University (1-3) 76-5

5. LSU (4-0) beat Vanderbilt (0-3) 66-38

6. Oklahoma (3-0) bye week

7. Auburn (4-0) beat No. 25 Texas A&M (2-2) 28-20

8. Wisconsin (3-0) beat No. 20 Michigan (2-1) 35-14

9. Notre Dame (2-1) lost at No. 2 Georgia (4-0) 23-17

10. Florida (4-0) beat Tennessee (1-3) 34-3

11. Texas (3-1) beat Oklahoma State (3-1) 36-30

12. Penn State (3-0) bye

13. Oregon (3-1) beat Stanford (1-3) 21-6

14. Boise State (4-0) beat Air Force (2-1) 30-19

15. California (4-0) beat Ole Miss (2-2) 28-20

16. Iowa (3-0) bye

17. Washington (3-1) beat BYU (2-2) 45-19

18. Virginia (4-0) beat Old Dominion (1-2) 28-17

19. USC (3-1) beat No. 21 Utah (3-1) 30-23

20. Michigan (2-1) lost at Wisconsin (3-0) 35-14

21. Utah (3-1) lost at No. 19 USC (3-1) 30-23

22. Wake Forrest (4-0) beat Elon (2-2) 49-7

23. Kansas State (3-0) bye

24. UCF (3-1) lost at Pittsburgh (2-2) 35-34

25. Texas A&M lost to No. 7 Auburn (4-0) 28-20