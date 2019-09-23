Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) had three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown in a win against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday in Kansas City. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson helped the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens by pulling in a spectacular one-handed touchdown grab from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter of the 33-28 win.

Robinson secured the scoring grab with 7:52 remaining in the first half Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs (3-0) held a 7-6 lead when they took possession on the Baltimore 47-yard line. Mahomes marched Kansas City to the Baltimore 18-yard line before the scoring sequence.

The reigning NFL MVP took the snap out of the shotgun formation. He scanned his progressions before being attacked by the Ravens pass rush. Mahomes spotted Robinson down the left flank and launched the ball toward the end zone while falling backward. Robinson sprinted toward the back left corner of the end zone and jumped while lifting his right hand. He stabbed the football and snatched it out of the air before slamming his feet to the ground for the acrobatic score.

"I was just trying to make a play," Robinson told reporters. "Pat threw me the ball. It was a little bit out of reach for me to go with two hands. It was kinda natural. I didn't really think about it at the time. I was playing football and it stuck to my hands."

Mahomes found Mecole Hardman for an 83-yard score on the Chiefs' next drive. Kansas City led 23-6 at halftime. The Ravens closed the gap to eight points with a Justin Tucker field goal with 6:43 remaining, but the Chiefs answered with a Harrison Butker field goal on their next drive.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scored on a 9-yard touchdown run on the Ravens' final possession. The Chiefs ran out the clock on the game's last drive.

Mahomes completed 27 of 37 passes for 374 yards and three scores. Jackson completed 22 of 43 passes for 267 yards. Ravens running back Mark Ingram had 103 yards and three scores on 16 carries.

Robinson now has 215 yards and three scores in three games for the Chiefs.

"I think it's the preparation coach [Andy] Reid puts us through in training camp," Mahomes said. "Everyone gets reps with the No. 1s and No. 2s. I think guys kinda build that confidence then to know they can play whenever they get their name called.

"You see that and you've seen if for the last few years, whenever someone else gets opportunities they come up and make plays."

The Ravens (2-1) host the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North matchup at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Chiefs face the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.