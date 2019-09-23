Antonio Brown re-enrolls, online, at Central Michigan

Star wide receiver Antonio Brown played just one game for the New England Patriots before being released. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has re-enrolled, online, at Central Michigan University.

Brown, 31, attended Central Michigan and played for the Chippewas from 2009 through 2009. He was picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

He enjoyed a stellar tenure with the Steelers before being traded to the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 11. Brown had an 11-day stay with the Patriots, before being released Friday. He is being accused of sexual assault -- on multiple occasions -- in a civil suit filed a day after he signed with the Patriots. He has denied the allegations.

Brown met his accuser at the Mount Pleasant, Mich. school. He is not attending classes on the campus. Brown is enrolled for the fall semester.

Brown posted a photo of his class schedule Monday on his Instagram. The online courses include Introduction to Management, Technical Writing, Death and Dying (a religion course) and Racism and Inequality (sociology).

His four-course course schedule is from Sept. 16 through Dec. 13.

"Antonio Brown is currently enrolled in online degree completion coursework at Central Michigan University," CMU spokeswoman Heather Smith told UPI.

Brown was a two-time Mid American Conference Special Teams Player of the Year while at Central Michigan. He is the school's all-time leader in receptions. He was the school's first-ever undergraduate football player to declare himself eligible for the NFL Draft.

Brown appeared to retire from the NFL over the weekend, citing his contract guarantees being voided after being released multiple times by multiple teams in 2019.

"Will not be playing in the NFL anymore," Brown tweeted Sunday. "These owners can cancel deals ... do whatever they want at anytime. We will see if the [players association] holds them accountable. Sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on $40 million 2 months. Will see if they pay up!"