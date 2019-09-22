New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley exits with ankle injury

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley fell awkwardly on a six-yard reception in the second quarter Sunday. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is questionable to return against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an ankle injury, the team announced Sunday.

Barkley suffered the injury in the second quarter after he fell awkwardly on a six-yard reception near the Giants' sideline. He was helped to the locker room by two team trainers.

Barkley had eight carries for 10 yards before his exit. He added four receptions for 27 yards on five targets.

The 2018 first-round pick also missed a few plays earlier in the game while being evaluated in the medical tent after a hit to the helmet.

Moments ago, Giants RB Saquon Barkley was helped off the field to the locker room. He is Questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/GROQhQLZDc— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 22, 2019

Wayne Gallman is expected to step in for Barkley in his absence. The Giants trail the Buccaneers 28-10 at halftime.