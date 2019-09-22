Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton aggravates quad injury

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) appeared to suffer the injury after his 4-yard touchdown catch at the end of the first half against the Atlanta Falcons. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton re-aggravated a quad injury during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters after the game that Hilton had been dealing with the injury throughout the week. Hilton also told reporters that the Colts' medical staff held him out of the second half to prevent the quad from tearing.

It remains unclear how much time Hilton could miss due to the quad ailment.

Hilton appeared to suffer the injury following his 4-yard touchdown catch at the end of the first half. He was escorted into the locker room after the play and was ruled out after halftime with a quad injury.

The Colts raced out to a 20-3 lead after two quarters due to the connection between quarterback Jacoby Brissett and Hilton. Before exiting the contest, Hilton had eight receptions for 65 yards and one score on 10 targets.

Without Hilton, the Falcons rallied to cut the deficit to three late in the fourth quarter. Indianapolis hung on to earn a 27-24 victory over Atlanta.

The Colts (2-1) will host the Oakland Raiders (1-2) next Sunday.