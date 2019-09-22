Emmanuel Sanders: 0-3 Denver Broncos 'living in world of suck'

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) had two receptions for 10 yards against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said the team is "living in a world of suck" after Denver opened its season with a 0-3 record for the first time since 1999.

"Times are rough around here, obviously, the past few years, it's been tough," Sanders told reporters. "We're trying to get it right. Right now we're 0-3, living in a world of suck. Football is still fun, but not as much fun when you're losing, especially when you prepare as hard as you can, you go out and have four targets, two catches and 10 yards.

"But there's always next week, so I'm optimistic."

Sanders' frustration comes after he wasn't involved in the Broncos' run-heavy attack during Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Last week, he recorded 11 receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown.

The Broncos, who have missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, have scored only 46 points through three games this year. Denver has finished below .500 with a 5-11 and 6-10 record in the last two campaigns.

Sanders, who was a member of the Broncos' Super Bowl-winning team in 2016, hopes the team can bounce back from their worst start in about 20 years.

"I hope so, I hope so," Sanders told reporters. "I can't say we are. Obviously, it's week by week. I know that, I understand that."

The Broncos host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) next Sunday.