Miami Dolphins claim former Dallas Cowboys DE Taco Charlton

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) was waived by the Cowboys after he demanded his release on social media. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins claimed former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Taco Charlton, the team announced Thursday.

The Dolphins waived offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann in a corresponding roster move, according to the team.

Dallas released Charlton on Wednesday after the defensive end requested to be cut on social media. The defensive lineman out of Michigan took to social media Monday and tweeted a since-deleted message in response to a tweet about why the 2017 first-round pick has been inactive for the first two weeks of the season. In the deleted post, he said "free me."

Charlton, who sought a trade in the off-season, followed up the message with another tweet.

"Trust me the last thing I want to do is to have to go to social media to get what I want so I can play football again," Charlton wrote on Twitter.

League sources told NFL Media the Cowboys engaged in trade talks involving Charlton earlier in the week, but no bidders emerged for his services. Needing a roster spot to bring back Robert Quinn from his two-game suspension, the team opted to cut ties with Charlton.

The Cowboys owe Charlton, who was selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, about $1.8 million in guaranteed base salary over the next two years.

The Dolphins will play the Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.