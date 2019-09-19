Jaguars owner Shad Khan on Jalen Ramsey trade request: 'This is a team sport'

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) demanded a trade after a sideline verbal altercation with head coach Doug Marrone during Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan offered his first comments since the public trade request by star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

"This is a team sport," Khan told NFL Media on Thursday. "I am very sensitive to individual needs but we have to do the right thing for the team."

Ramsey demanded a trade through his agent, David Mulugheta, on Monday, one day after he got into a verbal altercation with Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on the sideline during the team's loss to the Houston Texans.

Ramsey is also unhappy with how the Jaguars are using him on the field, according to NFL Media. Jacksonville defensive coordinator Todd Wash has used Ramsey more in zone coverage, a huge difference from the man-to-man scheme that Ramsey prefers.

The Jaguars are exploring trade offers for Ramsey and are seeking two first-round draft picks in exchange for the two-time All-Pro cornerback. According to NFL Media, Jacksonville is expected to trade him Friday after he suits up for the team's game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

Jacksonville selected Ramsey with the fifth-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Florida State. The defensive back, who also wants a new contract, is in the final year of his rookie deal. The team already picked up his fifth-year option in 2020.