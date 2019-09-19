Jacksonville Jaguars' A.J. Bouye expected to play vs. Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) missed last week's game against the Houston Texans due to a hip injury. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars starting cornerback A.J. Bouye is expected to play against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

The team listed Bouye as questionable ahead of their AFC South matchup because of a hip injury. League sources told NFL Media on Thursday that despite the ailment, the veteran cornerback has a good chance of playing against the Titans.

Bouye struggled in a Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs before missing the team's contest against the Houston Texans last week. He has been limited in practice all week due to the hip injury.

With Bouye expected to suit up against the Titans, it could mark the last time he starts alongside star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey, who had a verbal altercation with Jags head coach Doug Marrone during the team's loss to the Texans, demanded a trade earlier this week. He is expected to play against the Titans, but could be moved Friday, according to NFL Media.

The 24-year-old defensive back voiced his displeasure for months after the Jaguars refused to give him a contract extension before the season. According to NFL Media, he also became frustrated with his role on the team.