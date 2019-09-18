Indianapolis Colts waive QB Chad Kelly after return from two-game ban

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly signed with the Colts in May. He was coming off a two-game suspension. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts released quarterback Chad Kelly after his return from a two-game suspension, the team announced Wednesday.

Kelly received the two-game ban for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy. The suspension stemmed from his October 2018 arrest for second-degree criminal trespassing after he entered a couple's home.

Following his arrest, the Denver Broncos released him the next day. He pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor criminal trespassing charge in March and was sentenced to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service.

Kelly, a seventh-round pick of the Broncos in 2017, signed with the Colts in May. He had a tryout with the franchise during its rookie minicamp earlier in the month.

We have waived QB Chad Kelly.https://t.co/uJBtYtbXTc— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 18, 2019

Kelly played in all of the Colts' preseason games, completing 54-of-73 passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions. If he clears waivers, Indianapolis can sign him to its practice squad.

The Colts have starter Jacoby Brissett and Brian Hoyer at quarterback. The team signed Hoyer after the retirement of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck.