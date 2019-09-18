Fantasy football: Russell Wilson tops Week 3 quarterback rankings

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Dak Prescott top my Week 3 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2019.

Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan and Jameis Winston round out my top-10 options for Week 3.

If you don't have a top quarterback option, take a look at my add/drops article for Week 3. Prescott and Jackson are among the hottest quarterbacks in 2019, but there are still other capable gunslingers with great matchups in Week 3.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has five touchdowns and has yet to throw an interception through two games this season. He is my No. 1 quarterback for Week 3 with a matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2019. Wilson threw for 300 yards and three scores in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. I expect him to throw all over the Saints with another multiple touchdown performance.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL so far this season. He has completed an absurd 82.3 percent of his throws for 674 yards. He is tied with Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes with a league-leading seven scores. Prescott comes in at No. 5 in my Week 3 rankings. He is facing the Miami Dolphins this week. The Dolphins have allowed this most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2019. Start all of your Cowboys players in Week 3.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has had a disappointing season so far, but he could rebound in Week 3 against the New York Giants. The Giants have allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2019. Winston is my No. 10 option and should be a starter in deeper leagues if you don't have an elite option. This has the makings of a get back on track game for Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. Winston has potential to throw for multiple scores here.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen might not be touted as one of the best at his position when it comes to actual football, but he has produced like a fantasy football starter so far this season. He is my No. 12 option in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals allowed three touchdowns and 297 yards to Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 3. Cincinnati also allowed the 49ers to log a big day on the ground. I expect Allen to supply a lot of fantasy football value on the ground in this matchup. He also has a chance to throw for multiple scores against this defense. He should be in your lineup if you are streaming quarterbacks or lost your starting option due to injury.

LONGSHOTS

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed for nearly 300 yards and multiple scores in a breakout Week 2 performance. He is my No. 15 option at quarterback in Week 3 with a matchup against the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are tied for allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2019 after surrendering more than 300 yards and three scores to quarterbacks in back-to-back weeks. Garoppolo is primed to close in on those numbers again in Week 3.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is another player having a slow start to the season. I see Cousins rebounding in Week 3 against the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders have allowed the most passing yards and seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2019. Cousins still has a ton of surrounding offensive weapons. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has also had a tremendous start to the season, meaning the Raiders will likely key on the running game. Look for a big game from Cousins here, yardage-wise. He should also throw at least two scores against this Raiders secondary, which picked up several injuries in Week 2. Cousins is my No. 17 option this week. He is a solid streaming option.

Week 3 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. NO

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. BAL

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at KC

4. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans at LAC

5. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. MIA

6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. DEN

7. Tom Brady, New England Patriots vs. NYJ

8. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DET

9. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons at IND

10. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NYG

11. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams at CLE

12. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. CIN

13. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. LAR

14. Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts vs. ATL

15. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs. PIT

16. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers at DET

17. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. OAK

18. Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions vs. LAC

19. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals at BUF

20. Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers at SF