Detroit Lions cut veteran RB C.J. Anderson

Veteran running back C. J. Anderson (L) did not see much game action in two weeks with the Detroit Lions, picking up 43 yards on 16 carries. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions have released veteran running back C.J. Anderson.

Detroit announced the move Tuesday. The Lions were also awarded running back Paul Perkins off waivers from the New York Giants.

Anderson, 28, signed a one-year deal with the Lions in April after finishing his 2018 campaign with the Los Angeles Rams. The Super Bowl champion and 2014 Pro Bowl selection had 16 carries for 43 yards in two games for Detroit while backing up starter Kerryon Johnson.

Anderson ran for 299 yards and two scores in two games for the Rams while spelling starter Todd Gurley. He also ran for 123 yards and two scores in the Rams' first game of the playoffs against the Dallas Cowboys.

Perkins, 24, entered the league as as fifth-round pick by the Giants in the 2016 NFL Draft. The UCLA product had 618 yards from scrimmage on 127 touches in 14 games during his rookie campaign. Perkins had 136 yards from scrimmage in 2017. He missed the 2018 season due to a torn pectoral muscle.

The Giants waived Perkins Monday. He was inactive for the first two games of the 2019 season.

The Lions face the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Johnson leads the Lions' rushing attack with 150 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown through two weeks.