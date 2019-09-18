Dallas Cowboys waive former first-rounder Taco Charlton for Robert Quinn

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (L) demanded his release from the team earlier this week. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys waived former first-round pick Taco Charlton following his demand to be released, the team announced Wednesday.

Needing a roster spot to bring back Robert Quinn from his two-game suspension, the Cowboys opted to cut ties with Charlton, according to the team. Dallas owes him about $1.8 million in guaranteed base salary over the next two years.

Charlton took to social media Monday and tweeted a since-deleted message in response to a tweet about why the 2017 first-round pick has been inactive for the first two weeks of the season. In the deleted post, he said "free me."

Charlton, who sought a trade in the off-season, followed up the message with another tweet.

"Trust me the last thing I want to do is to have to go to social media to get what I want so I can play football again," Charlton wrote on Twitter.

League sources told NFL Media the Cowboys engaged in trade talks involving Charlton earlier this week, but no bidders emerged for his services.

The Cowboys selected Charlton with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He under-performed with the team, compiling only 46 total tackles and four sacks in two seasons with the club.

Charlton missed three games last season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery in the off-season. He also underwent ankle surgery.