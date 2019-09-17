New England Patriots place LT Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots placed starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve with a toe injury, the team announced Tuesday.

The Patriots signed offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch in a corresponding roster move, according to the team. Financial terms of the contract weren't disclosed.

Wynn could return to the Patriots later in the season. A player put on injured reserve during the season can't practice for six weeks and isn't eligible to play in a game for eight weeks, meaning the earliest the 2018 first-round pick could play is Nov. 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wynn, who was knocked out for the remainder of the matchup, appeared to suffer the injury late in the first quarter of the Patriots' win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He missed his rookie season due to a torn Achilles.

The Patriots have been heavily impacted by injuries on their offensive line to begin the season. Third-round pick Yodny Cajuste opened the year on the non-football injury list and starting center David Andrews was placed on season-ending injured reserve because of blood clots in his lungs.

New England also had veteran linemen Jared Veldheer and Brian Schwenke retire before the beginning of the regular season.

The Patriots will play the New York Jets on Sunday.