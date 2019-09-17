Sept. 18 (UPI) -- DeAndre Hopkins, Amari Cooper, Julio Jones, Davante Adams and Antonio Brown top my Week 3 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2019.

Odell Beckham Jr., Sammy Watkins, Keenan Allen, Kenny Golladay and Chris Godwin round out my top 10 options for Week 3.

If you don't have an elite option, there are plenty of capable pass-catchers with great Week 3 matchups. Check out my Week 3 add/drops article if you are in need of a new player at the position.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks, when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Week 2 included more breakout performances and injuries impacting the position. Make sure to monitor the injury status of your players when determining who to put in your lineup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is my No. 2 wide receiver for Week 3. Cooper has scored in each of his first two games this season. He has 10 catches for 150 yards in 2019. This week the Cowboys are facing the Miami Dolphins, one of the worst defensive units in football. The Dolphins are tied for allowing the third-most touchdowns to wide receivers so far this season. The Cowboys should dominate this matchup. Cooper is an elite WR1 until further notice.

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is my No. 5 option for Week 3. Brown had a touchdown in his first game with his new team in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins. Now he gets to face the New York Jets, a unit that allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2018 and has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2019. I expect another big day from Tom Brady in Week 3, with Brown benefiting most out of the Patriots wide receivers.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Detroit Lions pass-catcher Kenny Golladay is my No. 9 wide receiver for Week 3, landing in WR1 territory. Golladay has scored in each of his first two games this season and had 117 yards and eight catches in Week 2. This week the Lions face the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have allowed the most yards and are tied for allowing the most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers in 2019. The Eagles also allowed the third-most receiving yards to wide receivers last season. I expect this game to be a shootout, with Matthew Stafford targeting Golladay with regularity.

Minnesota Vikings star Stefon Diggs scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 2, but it was his only catch. Diggs also had a touchdown taken away against the Green Bay Packers due to a penalty. He should be much more involved in Week 3 against the Oakland Raiders, a unit that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. The Raiders also tied for allowing the second-most touchdowns to wide receivers last season. I expect Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousin to do whatever he wants against the Raiders. One of Cousins' multiple touchdown tosses should find Diggs. He is my No. 22 option for Week 3, landing in WR2/WR3 territory, depending on league size.

LONGSHOTS

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is my top waiver wire pickup for Week 3. He is also my No. 28 wide receiver this week, landing in WR3 territory. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was locked onto Robinson in Week 2, connecting six times for 172 yards and two scores against the Oakland Raiders. This week the duo takes on the Baltimore Ravens in what should be a shootout. The Ravens have allowed the seventh-most yards to wide receivers through two weeks, despite facing off against the low-octane offenses of the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals. Mahomes should have a huge day here, continuing his chemistry with Robinson.

Seattle Seahawks rookie D.K. Metcalf is another waiver wire target for me this week. Metcalf had 89 yards on four catches in his first game. He had 61 yards and a score in his second game. I have the rookie slotted as my No. 34 option in Week 3, landing in low-end WR3 territory. He is also a good flex option against the New Orleans Saints, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Week 3 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans at LAC

2. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. MIA

3. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons at IND

4. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. DEN

5. Antonio Brown, New England Patriots vs. NYJ

6. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns vs. LAR

7. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs vs. BAL

8. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. HOU

9. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions at PHI

10. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NYG

11. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at BUF

12. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at CLE

13. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NYG

14. Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos at GB

15. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons at IND

16. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at SEA

17. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at KC

18. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. NO

19. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals vs. CAR

20. Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams at CLE

21. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers at SF

22. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings vs. OAK

23. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts vs. ATL

24. Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders at MIN

25. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at ARI

26. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams at CLE

27. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. OAK

28. Demarcus Robinson, Kansas City Chiefs vs. BAL

29. John Brown, Buffalo Bills vs. CIN

30. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears at WAS

31. Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DET

32. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots vs. NYJ

33. John Ross, Cincinnati Bengals at BUF

34. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. NO

35. Josh Gordon, New England Patriots vs. NYJ

36. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers at ARI

37. Will Fuller, Houston Texans at LAC

38. Randall Cobb, Dallas Cowboys vs. MIA

39. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. CAR

40. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs vs. BAL

41. Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins vs. CHI

42. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. HOU

43. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TEN

44. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at GB

45. Robby Anderson, New York Jets at NE

46. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. LAR

47. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers vs. DEN

48. James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers at SF

49. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions at PHI

50. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills vs. CIN