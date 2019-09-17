Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook, Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey top my Week 3 fantasy football running back rankings for 2019.

Nick Chubb, Le'Veon Bell, Todd Gurley, Austin Ekeler and Chris Carson round out my top 10 options for Week 3.

Several running backs picked up minor injuries in Week 2 and some stars are still trying to get on track. If you need help at the position, check out my add/drops article for Week 3. Try to find players who will be on the field for a lot of snaps and are highly involved in their respective offenses when deciding on starting options for your lineup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 30 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott is my No. 1 running back for Week 3. Elliott had limited use in Week 1, but still managed to score a rushing touchdown. He was unleashed for 120 yards and a score on 25 touches in Week 2. I expect his usage to continue to rise in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have allowed the most rushing yards and second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Elliott is in line for a huge performance in Week 3.

The New Orleans Saints will be without Drew Brees for several weeks, but the offense is still loaded with playmakers. Alvin Kamara is one of the Saints' best weapons. He is my No. 2 running back for Week 2. Kamara is going up against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks have been respectable against the run this season, but I expect Kamara's usage to be very high in the passing game.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is my No. 6 option this week. The RB1 had 98 yards and a score on 22 touches in Week 2. This week he faces the Los Angeles Rams, a unit that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs. Chubb and the Browns offense rebounded in Week 2. I expect that trend to continue in Week 3, with Chubb getting plenty of work.

Arizona Cardinals star David Johnson is my No. 11 running back for Week 3. He is a low-end RB1 or high-end RB2 in a matchup against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are tied for allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Johnson had 137 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 24 touches in Week 1. He struggled to find room in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, but this is a much better matchup. I expect a shootout here, with Johnson doing most of his damage as a pass-catcher.

LONGSHOTS

Frank Gore is my No. 22 option for Week 3. The Buffalo Bills veteran had 68 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in Week 2 against the New York Giants. He should get more work in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Gore is a low-end RB2 option against this unit, which has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. The Bengals also allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs in 2018. Gore is also a great waiver wire pick up if you need help at running back.

Peyton Barber is another waive wire option for Week 3. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back had 89 total yards and a score on 24 touches in Week 2. He also looked like a better runner than Ronald Jones, who is competing for carries in the Buccaneers' backfield. Barber is my No. 27 running back this week, landing in RB2 or flex territory. He is also facing the New York Giants, who have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs through two weeks. Barber is a decent short-term add to plug into your lineup, but he likely doesn't have too much long-term value.

Week 3 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. MIA

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. SEA

3. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. OAK

4. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at TB

5. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at ARI

6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. LAR

7. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets at NE

8. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams at CLE

9. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. HOU

10. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks vs. NO

11. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals vs. CAR

12. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers at SF

13. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. DEN

14. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders at MIN

15. Sony Michel, New England Patriots vs. NYJ

16. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at JAX

17. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens at KC

18. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TEN

19. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals at BUF

20. Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions at PHI

21. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears at WAS

22. Frank Gore, Buffalo Bills vs. CIN

23. LeSean McCoy, Kansas City Chiefs vs. BAL

24. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons at IND

25. Matt Breida, San Francisco 49ers vs. PIT

26. Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs vs. BAL

27. Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NYG

28. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos at GB

29. Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans at LAC

30. Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers vs. PIT