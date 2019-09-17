Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) had a breakout game in Week 2, catching six passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns against the Oakland Raiders. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Injuries once again were a huge storyline in Week 2, with Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees headlining the group of dinged-up fantasy football stars. Also, several breakout performances in Week 2 occurred outside of the quarterback position.

I have added some of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard size leagues.

Even if you aren't targeting a player to use immediately, you should also be thinking about long-term value when scanning your waiver wire for potential pickups.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 3:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Andy Dalton, Mason Rudolph; RB | Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Samuels; WR | DeMarcus Robinson, Terry McLaurin, Mecole Hardman; TE | Jason Witten; D/ST | Green Bay Packers; K | Daniel Carlson

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Teddy Bridgewater; RB | Frank Gore, Ito Smith; WR | Randall Cobb, Deebo Samuel; TE | Tyler Eifert; D/ST | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TOP DROPS

QB | Ben Roethlisberger; RB | Darrell Henderson ; WR | Donte Moncrief, Albert Wilson; TE | Jordan Reed

QUARTERBACK

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is my top option at quarterback on this week's waiver wire. He is a great fill-in if you lost Ben Roethlisberger for the season or if you have to wait out Drew Brees' injury absence. Dalton already has thrown for 729 yards and four touchdowns in two games this season. He has thrown multiple touchdown passes in each of his two starts. Dalton has 93 pass attempts already this season and should keep slinging the ball in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. The Bengals should also get A.J. Green back at some point, bolstering Dalton's value and making him a possible QB1 play in good matchups. You might also want to pick up Dalton for strategy sake, in order to keep him away from an opponent, if you have the bench space.

RUNNING BACK

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert is another great option on this week's waiver wire. Mostert logged 151 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 16 touches in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 49ers backfield is crowded, with Matt Breida and Jeff Wilson Jr. also getting touches, but Mostert is a great add if you need depth at the position. The 49ers are also playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. The Steelers have allowed the third-most receiving yards to opposing running backs this season. Mostert is a decent flex option for Week 3.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels is a must-own for James Conner owners. The backup running back could see a ton of action of Conner misses Week 3 due to his knee injury. The Steelers playmaker doesn't have much standalone value, but he should be on your bench in case Conner misses time or is limited in the coming weeks.

WIDE RECEIVER

Kansas City Chiefs pass-catcher DeMarcus Robinson is my top waiver wire target for Week 3. The Chiefs wide receiver had 172 yards and two scores on six catches in Week 2. Robinson appears to have the eye of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and should continue to find work as Chiefs star Tyreek Hill recovers from injury. I like him as a big-play threat WR3 in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. This game could be a shootout and Robinson should benefit from Mahomes' big arm.

TIGHT END

Jason Witten might be a 37-year-old tight end fresh out of the announcer's booth, but that hasn't stopped the Dallas Cowboys veteran from catching touchdowns in each of his first two games this season. Witten's success has been a byproduct of quarterback Dak Prescott's hot start. I expect the Cowboys to continue to look for this trusted target in the red zone. Witten is the type of tight end you plug into your lineup and could payoff in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins, who have had a historically bad defense to start the season.