Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy had an MRI Monday after injuring his ankle in a game against the Oakland Raiders. The scan revealed no significant damage.

Sources informed NFL Network of the MRI results Tuesday. McCoy has a chance to play in the Chiefs' game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. The six-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro had 23 yards on 11 carries in Sunday's 28-10 win before sustaining the injury in the fourth quarter. He left the game with 2:47 remaining.

McCoy, 31, had 93 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches in his first game with the Chiefs, a 40-26 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sept. 8 in Jacksonville. He signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs Sept. 1 after being released by the Buffalo Bills.

McCoy missed two games in 2018 due to a hamstring injury and a chest rib fracture. He started 16 games in 2017. He missed one game in 2016 due to another hamstring issue. McCoy missed four games due to a concussion in 2012. He also sustained an ankle injury in 2011, forcing him to miss one game.

Damien Williams is listed as the starting running back on the Chiefs' depth chart, with McCoy, Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams listed as backups. Williams sustained a knee contusion in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game and did not return.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said McCoy and Williams would be "alright" in his news conference after the team's Week 2 win.

The Chiefs host the Ravens at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.