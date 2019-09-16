Original Boston Patriots star Larry Garron dies at 82

Larry Garron played for the original Boston Patriots from 1960 to 1968. He was a member of the franchise's All-1960s team. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Larry Garron, an original member of the Boston Patriots, has died at age 82.

The New England Patriots announced Garron's death Saturday. A cause of death was not revealed.

The four-time American Football League All-Star played for the Patriots from 1960 to 1968. His 2,981 rushing yards rank No. 9 in Patriots history. His 85-yard run in 1961 is still the longest run in franchise history.

Garron is a member of the Patriots' All-1960s team.

"On behalf of the entire Patriots organization, I want to extend our sincerest sympathies to the Garron family," Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a statement. "This year marks the 60th anniversary season for this franchise, and Larry has represented this organization and been a member of the Patriots family since Day 1.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to Larry and all of the original Boston Patriots like him. Without their many contributions, we would not be the franchise that we are today. Our condolences go out to all who are mourning Larry's loss."

Garron was born on May 23, 1937, in Marks, Miss. He played at Western Illinois before joining the Patriots in 1960.