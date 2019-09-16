Miami Dolphins to trade Minkah Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh Steelers

The Miami Dolphins selected defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins are trading second-year defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday the Steelers are sending a 2020 first-round draft pick to the Dolphins in exchange for Fitzpatrick. Both teams will also swap late-round picks in the trade, according to ESPN.

The Dolphins previously granted permission to Fitzpatrick's agent, Joel Segal, to discuss a potential trade with other NFL teams. According to ESPN, Fitzpatrick was unhappy for the last few weeks about playing multiple positions in the Dolphins' secondary.

The Dolphins selected Fitzpatrick with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Last season, he recorded 80 total tackles, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown and nine passes defensed in 16 regular-season games (11 starts).

In two games this season, Fitzpatrick has 12 combined tackles and one forced fumble. During the Dolphins' blowout loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, he logged six total tackles.