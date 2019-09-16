Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to undergo knee surgery

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) reaches for the football during a game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys second-year wide receiver Michael Gallup will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, the team announced Monday.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett told reporters Gallup will have the procedure done Tuesday. The wideout is expected to miss two to four weeks.

"Michael is having surgery [Tuesday], hopefully surgery goes well," Garrett said. "Devin [Smith] will play more. Cedrick Wilson will get an opportunity. I think we feel good about how those guys performed. You have to keep giving them shots and hopefully their confidence will build as we go."

Gallup suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 31-21 win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday. After the contest, further tests revealed a cartilage issue.

After two games this season, Gallup leads the Cowboys with 13 receptions for 226 yards. The 2018 third-round pick out of Colorado State logged a career-high 158 receiving yards on seven catches in the team's season opener against the New York Giants.

With Gallup out, Dallas has Randall Cobb, Devin Smith, Tavon Austin and Cedrick Wilson to play next to star pass-catcher Amari Cooper.