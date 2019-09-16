Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) has completed 82.3 percent of his pass attempts this season. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott continued his hot start to the season by throwing three touchdown passes during a win Sunday against the Washington Redskins.

Prescott completed 26 of 30 passes for 269 yards, three scores and an interception in the 31-21 win at FedExField in Landover, Md. Through two games so far this season, he has completed 82 percent of his throws for 674 yards, made seven scores and thrown one interception.

Prescott had a rocky start to Sunday's game, completing 1 of 2 passes on the Cowboys' opening drive, resulting in a punt. He threw an interception on the Cowboys' next possession.

"That's credited to the offense of just putting the play behind us, everybody just coming together and not worrying about what we had done, and we hadn't done anything yet, at the point of throwing an interception," Prescott told reporters. "But, being able to come back and stick together.

"The offensive line blocked well, wide receivers went out and made plays. We made some contested catches, when you look up and as you said the stats are what they are."

The Redskins took a 7-0 lead on an Adrian Peterson touchdown at the start of the second quarter.

Prescott threw his first touchdown toss of the game on a 51-yard hookup with Devin Smith with 6:18 to play in the second quarter. He threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jason Witten on the Cowboys' next drive, giving Dallas a 14-7 lead.

Prescott threw his third touchdown of the game on the opening drive of the second half, connecting on a 10-yard throw to Amari Cooper. The Redskins answered with a Case Keenum 9-yard touchdown throw to Paul Richardson. Dallas scored a 25-yard field goal from Brett Maher on their next drive, pushing the lead to 24-14.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott gave Dallas a 31-14 lead with a 2-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter. Keenum answered by throwing a 1-yard touchdown to Terry McClaurin on the Redskins' final possession.

"[Prescott] is a pretty locked in guy there is no question, he is playing at a very high level right now," Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. "I think he's got a really good command of what we're trying to do. I think he is comfortable. I think the guys are playing well around him."

Elliott amassed 111 yards and a score on 23 carries. Keenum completed 26 of 37 passes for 221 yards and two scores in the loss.

The Cowboys host the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday and the Redskins host the Chicago Bears at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday, Sept. 23.