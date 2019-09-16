Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. makes crazy one-handed catch vs. Jets

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- In his first game back at MetLife Stadium since leaving the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. came down with a spectacular one-handed grab against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Facing a 2nd-and-12 from the Jets' 37-yard line, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a precise pass to Beckham down the right sideline.

Beckham, who had one-on-one coverage against Jets cornerback Nate Hairston, extended his right arm and snagged the football for a 33-yard reception.

After the catch, Beckham had to exit the game due to an issue with the tint on his visor. With the Pro Bowl pass-catcher stuck on the sideline, the Browns settled for a 23-yard field goal to grab an early 3-0 lead.

Beckham, who joined the Browns following a trade in the off-season, had two catches for 33 yards on three targets after the first quarter of action. Cleveland held a 6-0 lead over the Jets.