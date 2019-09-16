Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (L) has completed 64.2 percent of his throws for 507 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions this season. Bills running back Frank Gore (R) has 30 carries for 88 yards and a score through two weeks. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills are 2-0 to start the 2019 season after a 28-14 win against the New York Giants.

Buffalo scored three rushing touchdowns in the victory Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 19 of 30 passes for 253 yards and a score in the win. Saquon Barkley had 107 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries for the Giants.

"Our offense established a line very early by being able to get the running game going," Allen told reporters. "Frank Gore and 'Motor' [Devin Singletary] had some good runs there. We got open in the passing game and made some plays. There were a few plays that I left out there and those are the ones that I have to make.

"So, I'll go back -- a lot to learn from in this one. But overall, I'm proud of the guys and how they competed today, how they executed and how we finished the game there."

Barkley drew first blood for the Giants on the game's opening drive. The star running back capped off a 5-play, 75-yard drive with a 27-yard rushing score. The Giants and Bills exchanged punts before Allen tied the game with a 6-yard rushing score.

Singletary scored on a 14-yard rushing touchdown at the start of the second quarter, giving Buffalo a 14-7 edge. Allen pushed the lead to 21-7 when he found Isaiah McKenzie for a 14-yard touchdown toss on the Bills' next possession.

The Giants unraveled at the end of the first half, missing a field goal and throwing an interception on their final two drives of the frame. Giants quarterback Eli Manning attempted to stage a comeback with a third quarter touchdown pass to T.J. Jones, but the Bills responded with a Gore rushing touchdown on the following drive.

Manning completed 26 of 45 passes for 250 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the loss. Gore had 68 yards and a score on 19 carries for the Bills.

"Ultimately, we just didn't make enough plays to win," Giants coach Pat Shurmur said. "I credit Buffalo, they played well in all three phases of the game and we didn't make enough plays."

The Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at New Era Field in Buffalo. The Giants face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. EDT Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.