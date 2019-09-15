Vikings RB Dalvin Cook scorches Packers on 75-yard TD run

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Running back Dalvin Cook broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of the Minnesota Vikings' game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday in Green Bay, Wis.

Cook turned on the jets with about 14 minutes remaining in the quarter. He took a handoff from Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins before running to his left. Cook then bounced back inside and ran through multiple defenders before sprinting down the right flank to complete the scoring run.

The Packers scored on their first three drives of the game to take a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. Cook broke free for his 75-yard scoring scamper at the start of the second quarter. Green Bay held a 21-10 lead at halftime.

Cook had 111 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in the Vikings' Week 1 win against the Atlanta Falcons. The second round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft had 615 yards and two scores on 133 carries last season.

The Vikings host the Oakland Raiders in Week 3 at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.