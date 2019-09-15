Tom Brady, Patriots defense dominate Dolphins

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in a win against the Miami Dolphins Sunday in Miami. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots held the Miami Dolphins to 184 total yards in a dominant 43-0 win Sunday in Miami.

Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in his first game with the franchise after being signed Monday. Tom Brady completed 20 of 28 passes for 264 yards and two scores, while rushing for another touchdown.

The Dolphins (0-2) have now allowed 102 points in their first two games of the season.

"It was a good start," Brady said of his 20-yard touchdown toss to Brown. "I was just trying to find the open guy and he was snapping off some routes and did a great job. It was good to find him.

"Everyone contributed. The defense played great. It was a good win. Anytime you win on the road in the division, it's good. It's good to be 2-0."

Patriots running back Sony Michel got the scoring started with a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. The Patriots punted and missed a field goal before Brown caught his first touchdown of the season, capping off an 11-play, 65-yard drive. The Patriots held a 14-0 lead at halftime, despite being heavy favorites to win the game.

"Miami was ready to go and they gave us some problems early but we worked through that and played 60 minutes and finished the game," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said.

The Patriots added a 28-yard field goal from Stephen Gostkowski on their second drive of the second half. Brady ran in a quarterback sneak for a 23-0 lead with 2:20 remaining in the third quarter. The Patriots intercepted Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick twice at the start of the fourth quarter. Stephon Gilmore returned the first interception for a 54-yard touchdown. Jamie Collins returned the second interception for a 69-yard score.

Brady threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to running back James White for the final score of the game with 2:15 remaining.

Michel had 85 yards and a score on 21 carries. Fitzpatrick completed 11 of 21 passes for 89 yards and three interceptions in the loss. Josh Rosen completed 7 of 18 passes for 97 yards in relief of Fitzpatrick.

"The good thing is that we had opportunities, but we have to capitalize," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. "We have to capitalize on those opportunities. They don't show up often. We have to make plays when they are presented."

The Dolphins face the Dallas Cowboys at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday, Sept. 22 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Patriots battle the New York Jets at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday, Sept. 22 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.