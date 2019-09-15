Dak Prescott contract talk stalls with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes in his first game this season. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys' contract negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott have stalled.

Sources informed NFL Network of the status of the negotiations Sunday. Prescott, 26, is playing on the final year of his rookie contract. He completed 25 of 32 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns in the Cowboys' Week 1 win against the New York Giants.

Sources told NFL Network the length of Prescott's potential contract extension could be holding up the negotiations. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters last week that Prescott's extension was "imminent." The Cowboys would like to lock Prescott up with a long-term contract, but Prescott could opt for a shorter deal, allowing him to reach free agency quicker.

The Cowboys negotiated with Prescott this offseason. Dallas signed several of their star players to contract extensions, including Ezekiel Elliott, DeMarcus Lawrence, La'el Collins and Zack Martin.

Prescott completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 3,885 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 16 starts last season. He owns a 33-16 record in four seasons as a starter for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are facing the Washington Redskins Sunday at FedExField in Landover, Md.