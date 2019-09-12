Washington Redskins RB Derrius Guice undergoes surgery for torn meniscus

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) is expected to miss six to eight weeks following the procedure. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice is out indefinitely after he underwent knee surgery, the team announced Thursday.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden told reporters that Guice met with Dr. James Andrews on Thursday morning. League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that the second-year tailback had surgery to repair his right meniscus and will miss six to eight weeks.

"He went to Dr. Andrews and had a visit. They did a small procedure on him, and that's the extent of the procedure that I know of right now," Gruden said. "As for putting him on IR, we haven't made that determination yet.

"I don't have a concern with him getting back to full strength. He came back extremely strong with a much more damaged knee the last time. So, this is a minor procedure from what I've been told and he will be back. He's a great kid and works extremely hard. Eventually he's going to show Redskin nation what he's all about."

RELATED Fantasy football: Redskins RB Derrius Guice getting second opinion on knee injury Don't feel bad for me!! This what I signed up! It wear and tears on your body over time! I've been doing this 15 years!! Trust the process.. head up chin up and grind— (@DhaSickest) September 12, 2019

Guice tore his meniscus during Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. According to NFL Media, the Redskins hoped he would miss only a few weeks but the knee wasn't improving.

Guice had 10 carries for 18 yards against the Eagles in his first NFL game. In his absence, veteran running back Adrian Peterson, who was a healthy inactive in Week 1, is expected to start in the team's Week 2 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.