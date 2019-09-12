Former Oregon State, Cincinnati Bengals CB Terrell Roberts killed in shooting

Former Oregon State and Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Terrell Roberts played at Oregon State from 1999-2002 and was a teammate of current Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith (pictured). File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Former Oregon State Beavers and Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Terrell Roberts was shot and killed at his grandmother's home in Richmond, Calif. He was 38.

Roberts was visiting his grandmother Wednesday when someone entered the house and shot him in the backyard, according to KPIX.

Richmond police said officers arrived and found Roberts in the backyard of the home with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roberts' family said the former NFL player had no known enemies and he had not been "mixed up in anything bad." No suspects have been arrested.

Roberts, 38, played at Oregon State from 1999-2002 and was a teammate of current Beavers head football coach Jonathan Smith. The defensive back saw most of his action in 2001 and 2002, totaling five career interceptions.

"I'm crushed to hear the news of the passing of my teammate and friend Terrell Roberts," Smith wrote on Twitter. "Prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time."

The Bengals signed Roberts after he went undrafted in the 2003 NFL Draft. He was released by the team after two seasons.