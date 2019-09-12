Fantasy football: Redskins RB Derrius Guice getting second opinion on knee injury

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) has had two knee injuries in two NFL seasons since being picked in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice is getting a second opinion on his right knee after sustaining a meniscus injury during a Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The injury occurred in the same knee that sidelined Guice during his college tenure at LSU. Guice sustained a torn ACL in his left knee in the first game of his career in 2018.

Guice initially was diagnosed with a torn meniscus, but sources told NFL Network and ESPN he was in Florida Thursday, meeting with Dr. James Andrews to get a second opinion on the injury. The Redskins running back would miss six to eight weeks if he had surgery.

When it comes to fantasy football implications, this news obviously hurts Guice owners. You should expect to be without the running back for the foreseeable future. He can be dropped from your roster if you are in a smaller league without an IR spot. He might be worth hanging onto in deeper leagues, but don't pass up a chance to get a player who can help you now while waiting for Guice to return.

The Redskins' running back had 18 yards on 10 carries and three catches for 20 yards in Week 1. He did not appear to stick his foot in the ground to accelerate during many of those plays, possibly indicating he wasn't 100 percent healthy to start the season.

Guice was expected to be a huge part of the Redskins' offense in 2019. The team made future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson inactive for Week 1, giving Guice lead running back duties.

The Redskins likely will turn back to Peterson as the lead ball-carrier, with pass-catching specialist Chris Thompson also getting snaps in the backfield.

Peterson is likely owned in your league. He is an RB2/flex option depending on matchup for as long as Guice is out. Thompson is a better play in PPR, but could be a useful flex or low-end RB2 in good matchups regardless of Guice's injury. Both players should be rostered in all leagues.

The Redskins host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. The kickoff for that game is set for 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at FedExField in Landover, Md. The Cowboys tied for allowing the fifth-most rushing yards to running backs in Week 1.