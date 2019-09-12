Buccaneers rookie Devin White ruled out with left knee injury vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White sustained the knee injury in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie linebacker Devin White suffered a left knee injury Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers.

White sustained the injury when making a tackle on Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey in the first quarter. The team announced White will not return to the game due to the injury.

After the play ended, White was slow to get to his feet. As he stood, his knee buckled and he fell back to the ground.

The medical staff attended to White and he was able to walk off the field under his own power. He went to the medical tent before joining the Buccaneers in the locker room during the weather delay.

The Bucs selected White in the first round (No. 5 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of LSU. In his professional debut against the San Francisco 49ers last week, he recorded six total tackles.

White had two tackles against the Panthers before exiting the game. The Panthers held a 6-3 lead with two minutes left in the second quarter.